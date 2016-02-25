Ex-Arsenal and France star Pires retires

Former Arsenal and France star Robert Pires has announced his retirement from football at the age of 42.

The winger also played for Metz, Marseille, Villarreal and Aston Villa before finishing his career with Indian Super League side Goa, who he left last March.

Pires told L'Equipe: "I am 42 years old and now must be the time to say stop – my last experience was in India. Above all it is necessary give way to the young players."

He won the 1998 World Cup, Euro 2000 and two Confederations Cup titles with France, who he last played for in 2004.

At club level, Pires enjoyed significant success at Arsenal between 2000 and 2006, winning two Premier League titles including in the club's 2003-04 Invincibles season and picking up three FA Cup medals.

One trophy that eluded him was the Champions League, with the Gunners losing the 2006 final to Barcelona in what proved to be his final match for the club before joining Villarreal.

Pires was substituted early in the first half after goalkeeper Jens Lehmann's red card in the dramatic clash in Paris.