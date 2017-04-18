Ex-Barcelona star Isaac Cuenca caught short by unexpected photobomber
The Granada winger has taken a photograph that seems harmless enough – at first, anyway.
Cuenca, who came through the ranks at La Masia and made 30 appearances for Barcelona, currently plies his trade at La Liga's 19th-placed club Granada – now managed by former Arsenal defender Tony Adams.
But it seems Adams isn't the only larger-than-life character parading the streets around the Plaza Nueva these days.
- FUNNY Tony Adams literally giving players kick up backside, limping players complain
- LIST Wait, what? 8 times clubs made bizarre managerial appointments
In the background of Cuenca's snap, a naked man can be seen lurking behind his right shoulder.
Brave photobomb or ballsy banter (no pun intended) from Cuenca? You decide.
- Video: Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham produced a filthy finish against Blackburn
- Michael Essien and Carlton Cole have already found trouble in Indonesia
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.