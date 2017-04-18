Ex-Barcelona star Isaac Cuenca caught short by unexpected photobomber

Cuenca, who came through the ranks at La Masia and made 30 appearances for Barcelona, currently plies his trade at La Liga's 19th-placed club Granada – now managed by former Arsenal defender Tony Adams.

But it seems Adams isn't the only larger-than-life character parading the streets around the Plaza Nueva these days.

In the background of Cuenca's snap, a naked man can be seen lurking behind his right shoulder.

Brave photobomb or ballsy banter (no pun intended) from Cuenca? You decide.

