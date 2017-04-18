Video: Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham produced a filthy finish against Blackburn

As Bristol City put together a neat 31-pass move against fellow relegation battlers Blackburn, Abraham was on hand to provide a delightful finish to put the Robins ahead.

Once the 19-year-old had broken behind Rovers' backline, he controlled the ball with his shoulder before casually flicking it into the bottom right corner of the net.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson beamed post-match: "I thought the goal was outstanding, I think it was 31 passes that led to the goal, so my analyst tells me.

“It shows we have a bright young side that has to do a job this year and then we can kick on. I think he's [Abraham] been a fantastic signing for us.”

If you want to skip the tippy-tappy nonsense, head to 1:09

Abraham has been in sparkling form for Bristol City this season, and reportedly could be a part of Antonio Conte’s senior squad plans at Chelsea next term. He has also been linked with a move to Leicester should Conte see his short-term future elsewhere.

