Ex-Barcelona star Xavi donates boat to help refugees

Not only a star on the pitch but also off it, Barcelona great Xavi has donated his personal yacht to charity in a bid to aid refugees travelling across the Mediterranean Sea.

Xavi – now plying his trade with Al Sadd in Qatar – handed over the vessel to non-government charity organisation Proactiva Open Arms, which will be auctioned off to raise funds to help the POA continue their rescue work.

The POA from Barcelona, Spain work along the Greek coast in Lesvos, covering 17 kilometres by land and sea as they assist those seeking refuge across the Mediterranean.

"The soccer player Xavi Hernandez collaborates with Proactiva Open Arms with the donation of a recreational craft to be auctioned in the near future," the charity said via their social media channels Twitter and Facebook.

Xavi Hernández ens dona suport amb a donació d'un vaixell August 1, 2016

"He was introduced to our work a while ago and decided to donate his yacht to obtain more resources in order to ensure the permanence of the mission.

"Thank you, Xavi, gestures like yours, will save many lives."

Former Spain international Xavi made over 500 appearances in 17 years with Barcelona's senior team, having emerged from the youth set-up.

During his illustrious career at the Camp Nou, Xavi won eight LaLiga titles, four Champions Leagues, among 13 other pieces of silverware.

The 36-year-old also helped Spain to victory at the 2010 World Cup.