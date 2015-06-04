Excelsior appoint Groenendijk after Dijkhuizen exit

Fons Groenendijk is the new head coach at Eredivisie side Excelsior, the former Den Bosch man taking over from Marinus Dijkhuizen.

Having kept the club in the top flight, Dijkhuizen made the move to English second-tier side Brentford on Monday, with Excelsior signing up Groenendijk on a two-year deal.

Groenendijk lists coaching roles at Jong Ajax, Den Bosch and Willem II on his CV as well as spells at FC Den Haag, Roda JC and Sparta Rotterdam during his 19-year playing career.

"The conversations I've had have made me enthusiastic," the 51-year-old told Excelsior's official website.

"Excelsior is a club that is evolving and a certain path has been taken. In my view this is the right path and one that suits me.

"It is not for nothing that Excelsior performed so well last season. I would really like to do my part to continue that path.

"I'm not someone who is going to reinvent the wheel, but would like to continue on the same path."