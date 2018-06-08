Extra-time scrapped in EFL Cup rule changes

The English Football League has announced that extra-time will not feature in EFL Cup matches next season, along with a number of rule changes in the competition.

Penalty shoot-outs will take place immediately when games are drawn after 90 minutes, but penalties will be taken in the traditional sequence rather than the ABBA format trialled in last season's EFL Cup.

The rule change is intended to reduce the impact of EFL Cup matches on players' fitness, after statistical analysis showed that more than 15 per cent of matches went to extra-time over a three-year period.

Other rule changes include the removal of seeding arrangements in the first two rounds of the competition, as voted for by EFL clubs, but fixtures in the first round will continue to be regionalised into North and South sections.

The governing body also announced that video assistant referees can be used in any EFL Cup fixtures played in a Premier League stadium.