FA to assist UEFA in investigation into Lithuania-England crowd trouble

The Football Association (FA) has pledged to fully cooperate with UEFA over its investigation into crowd disturbances during England's 3-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win in Lithuania.

European football's governing body has opened disciplinary proceedings against the FA in relation to the scenes that marred Monday's match in Vilnius.

The Lithuanian FA is also being investigated over the crowd disturbances, along with issues relating to ticketing and blocked stairways, at the Group E game.

In a statement released to Omnisport, the FA encouraged action against anybody found to have been involved in the crowd trouble but pointed out that these incidents occurred in a different area of the ground to where its allocated ticket holders were situated.

The statement read: "We were naturally concerned to witness scenes of disorder in Lithuania. However, we must be clear that these incidents did not happen within the official England Supporters Travel Club area, where supporters who had bought tickets from The FA were housed.

"We would encourage the authorities to identify anybody involved in disorder and deal with them appropriately through the criminal system and with banning orders. We will, of course, fully cooperate with UEFA."