The FA Cup final in numbers

Manchester City take on Watford in this season’s FA Cup final on Saturday.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a numerical look at the showpiece fixture.

5 – Newport’s Padraig Amond is the top scorer in this season’s competition. Of the finalists, City pair Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus are closest to matching him on three apiece.

Padraig Amond, left, is congratulated by Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko (Nick Potts/PA)

20 – goals for City in the tournament so far, winning 7-0 against Rotherham, 5-0 against Burnley, 4-1 at Newport, 3-2 over Swansea and 1-0 against Brighton.

9 – Watford have scored only nine, though did not concede a goal until their quarter-final against Crystal Palace.

11 – City will be contesting their 11th final, having won five and lost five previously.

1984 – the year Watford made their only previous final appearance, when Graham Taylor’s side lost 2-0 to Everton.

(PA Graphic)

10 – of the 12 previous finals since the match returned to the rebuilt Wembley Stadium, 10 have been won by either City, rivals Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal. The two exceptions are Portsmouth in 2008 and Wigan in 2013.

13 – Arsenal hold the all-time record for wins.

£3.6million – prize money awaiting the winners, double last season’s top prize. The runners-up will receive £1.8m.

736 – teams who entered this season’s competition, one fewer than last season.