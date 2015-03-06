FA Cup Preview: Liverpool v Blackburn

Henderson has captained the Merseyside club in the absence of the injured Steven Gerrard and is arguably in the form of his career.

Comparisons have been made between Henderson and his team-mate Gerrard, who misses out again with a hamstring injury, but Liverpool boss Rodgers is wary of linking the two midfielders.

Addressing the media on Friday, Rodgers said: "You should stop trying to put pressure on Jordan Henderson.

"Just because he shoots from outside the box doesn't mean he's Steven Gerrard. He's making his own headlines."

Henderson has hit the headlines by netting fine goals in his last two appearances, with his impressive string of performances coinciding with Liverpool embarking on a 12-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

Rodgers' men are also 13 games unbeaten at home in all competition, highlighting the size of the task facing Blackburn at Anfield.

But the Championship club have already embarrassed two Premier League teams, Swansea City and Stoke City, to reach the last eight of the FA Cup this season.

A 1-0 victory at Arsenal in the competition in February 2013 also ensures Liverpool cannot take Gary Bowyer's side lightly, although Rovers had gone four months without an away league win prior to a 2-1 success at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Rodgers said: "Gary has done a fantastic job in difficult circumstances."

With one of either Arsenal and Manchester United set to exit in the quarter-finals ahead of their Old Trafford showdown and Chelsea and Manchester City already dumped out, Liverpool are well placed to win the FA Cup for an eighth time.

"If we can arrive in the top four [of the Premier League] and win a trophy that will be success for us this season," said Rodgers.

Blackburn's last win at Anfield came in the FA Cup in January 2000, Nathan Blake on target with the only goal of the game.

Jordan Rhodes and Rudy Gestede lead the line in attack for the current Rovers side and have netted 28 times between them in all competitions in 2014-15.

Josh King, the hat-trick hero in the 4-1 thrashing of Stoke in the last round, misses out through a hamstring injury.