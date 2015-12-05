FA Cup Review: Northampton break Northwich hearts as Eastleigh reach round three

League Two Northampton Town completed a dramatic comeback to avoid FA Cup round-two humiliation at the hands of Northwich Victoria.

Northern Premier League Division One outfit Northwich went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Jimmy Ball's scuffed volley dribbled into the net and the lowest-ranked side left in the competition were 2-0 ahead in the 63rd minute – Richard Bennett heading home his 13th of the season after David Buchanan hit the crossbar.

Northampton are level on points with League Two leaders Oxford united and, having come into the match on the back of seven wins in eight, they belatedly showed their class with three goals in space of four minutes as the clock ticked down.

Nicky Adams was the set-piece provider as Sam Hoskins and James Taylor made it all square with five to play, leaving Dominic Calvert-Lewin to break Northwich hearts.

Eastleigh of the National League overcame Northern Premier League Premier Division team Stourbridge 2-0 to reach round three for the first time in their history – Josh Payne sealing a place in round three after setting up James Constable's second-half opener.

Ross Flitney's penalty save from Will Evans made sure of Eastleigh's status as the only non-league side to make sure of a place in the next round on Saturday.

Late drama was a theme of Saturday's matches and Michael Harriman struck in the fourth minute of injury time at The Den as League Two Wycombe Wanderers beat Millwall from the division above 2-1.

Sheffield United beat League One colleagues Oldham Athletic 1-0 as Matt Done netted early in the second half but Chesterfield and Walsall must do it again following a 1-1 draw, as must Leyton Orient and Scunthorpe after the tie at Brisbane Road finished goalless.

The Football League's bottom club Yeovil Town have not won outside of cup competitions since September but got the better of League Two counterparts Stevenage 1-0 as Ben Tozer drilled home with four minutes remaining.

In the other all fourth-tier matches, Newport County and Portsmouth won 1-0 at Barnet and at home to Accrington Stanley respectively.