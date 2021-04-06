FA investigating following complaints from Birmingham Women over club’s board

The Football Association is investigating a series of complaints raised by Birmingham Women’s playing squad with the club’s board.

City’s squad has sent a letter to the club’s hierarchy highlighting a lack of support for them compared to that given to the men’s team.

The complaints have been reported to include players earning “less than the minimum wage” and delays over treatment for injured players.

Birmingham lost 6-0 at Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

Lack of access to the training-ground gym, changing rooms and travel arrangements for away fixtures were other issues raised in the letter.

The FA said: “We are aware of the letter submitted by the players of Birmingham City to the club’s board.

“We are working with the women’s club and are supporting them to ensure they are able to complete their remaining fixtures this season.

“We will be looking into some of the issues raised by the players to ensure all license criteria is being met by the club.”

It's a shame in 2021 we still have women's teams competing in the top league in England having to ask for help like this. We should all be given the chance to perform at the highest level we can, Birmingham Women we all stand with you 💙 https://t.co/2zUfOebvKk— Fran Kirby (@frankirby) April 5, 2021

City Women have reportedly also complained about the size of their squad and said some players have played this season when not fully fit.

The team were forced to withdraw from a Women’s Super League fixture at Tottenham in January due to a lack of fit players, while some home games have been postponed due to the poor playing surface at their Damson Park ground.

Birmingham City were unavailable for comment but said in a statement published by the Daily Telegraph that they had one of the lowest budgets in the league.

“Covid has only compounded this,” the club said. “This certainly makes it difficult to compete, but we’re doing our best on and off the pitch in what is a very difficult time for professional football.”

Birmingham added: “We are lucky to be based in the middle of the country where we can easily make journeys to our games without the need to stay overnight, whilst still being able to prepare our team in the best way possible to compete.”

Birmingham City Women defender Harriet Scott said on Twitter that through adversity the squad had remained united.

“Throughout all the difficulties this season the players are unified,” she said. “We have a dressing room that will work themselves into the ground for each other. The players deserve support. The women’s game deserves better.”

Former City men’s player Jude Bellingham retweeted Scott’s message, while England players Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson are among those to send messages of support.

Birmingham are ninth in the WSL table, three points above the relegation zone with four games to play.