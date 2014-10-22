FA investigating Jerome racism allegation

Norwich City striker Jerome claims defender Bellusci made a racist remark during the first half of Tuesday's 1-1 Championship draw at Carrow Road.

Referee Mark Clattenburg stopped the game following an incident between the two players, then spoke to Norwich manager Neil Adams and Leeds counterpart Darko Milanic on the touchline.

The FA confirmed to Perform on Wednesday that they are looking into the incident.

Norwich boss Adams said following the game: "Cameron has alleged that a racist remark was made on the pitch, which is why he was reacting as he was.

"I think Mark Clattenburg dealt with it well because of the nature of what happened.

"He came over and explained to Darko and myself what I'm saying to you now; that he'd gone over to Cameron, Cameron had said to the referee a racist remark had been made, and that's why he came over and explained.

"He spoke to the players involved at half-time with a representative from each of the clubs, I think he's taken statements after the game and obviously the referee will submit a report to the FA and obviously we'll all take it from there."