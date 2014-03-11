FA reject Walters appeal over Norwich red card
The Football Association have rejected Stoke City's appeal against the red card shown to Jonathan Walters at Norwich City on Saturday.
The Republic of Ireland forward, who will now serve a three-match ban, was given his marching orders by referee Andre Marriner following a high challenge on Alex Tettey soon after equalising from the penalty spot in the second half of the 1-1 Premier League draw at Carrow Road.
Stoke manager Mark Hughes described the decision as "harsh" and the club launched an appeal, but the FA believe Marriner was right to brandish a straight red.
A statement on the FA's official website said on Tuesday: "Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today, a claim of wrongful dismissal concerning Stoke City's Jonathan Walters was rejected.
"Walters was dismissed for serious foul play during the game against Norwich City on 8 March 2014.
"His three-match suspension will commence with immediate effect."
The former Ipswich Town man will miss the top-flight clashes with West Ham, Aston Villa and Hull City,
Walters joins team-mate Charlie Adam on the sidelines after he was dismissed in the victory against Arsenal earlier this month.
