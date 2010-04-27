Fabiano eyes Old Trafford transfer

The 29-year-old Brazilian has just one year left on his current contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and is believed to be ready for a new challenge after five years in Spain since arriving from Porto in 2005.

Since joining Sevilla, Fabiano has established himself as one Europe's most lethal marksmen, netting 90 goals in 187 appearances, as well as bagging a more-than-impressive 25 goals in 36 caps for his country.

AC Milan were keen to recruit the Samba star last summer, but refused to pay the reported £15 million asking price for his services.

However, with Fabiano's current contract nearing its expiration, a slightly lower sum may tempt the Andalusian outfit to cash in.

And the striker, who scored 61 goals in 87 league games for Sao Paulo from 2001-04, has revealed that a move to Old Trafford would appeal to him.

“If you are asking me what team I most admire it is Manchester United," he said.

"If you play under Ferguson then you are probably going to win a title or another major trophy."

