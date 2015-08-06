Fabianski signs new Swansea deal

Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

The Poland international arrived in south Wales from Arsenal ahead of the 2014-15 campaign and earned plenty of plaudits with a string of impressive displays last term.

Fabianski's existing deal had been due to expire in 2018, but the new contract will see him remain at the Liberty Stadium until 2019.

"I am very happy here," he told the club's official website. "Right from the very first day, everyone has been very nice to me and they've helped me settle in quickly.

"For me it is a great place to work and continue improving as a player. I want to improve personally and as a group we have the same mentality."

Manager Garry Monk added: "It’s great news for himself, the squad, club and supporters.

"I'm not surprised he's committed to a long deal because he was very excited by his performances last season and how we were doing.

"Seeing guys like Neil [Taylor], Jonjo [Shelvey] and Lukasz sign new contracts shows how well we did last season and it also underlines the belief in the group that we can continue progressing."

Fabianski, who was named Swansea's Players' Player of the Year last season, has been joined at the club by his former Arsenal goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts for the new campaign.