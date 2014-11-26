Fabregas clears the air with Madrid's Ramos

Fabregas and fellow Chelsea star Diego Costa pulled out of Spain's squad for matches against Belarus and Germany earlier this month, citing injuries.

The duo appeared to be at the forefront of Ramos' mind when the Real Madrid player subsequently questioned the commitment of certain players to the national cause.

And Fabregas has now confirmed he spoke to Ramos, having been offended by the suggestion he is not fully dedicated to helping Spain prosper.

In an interview with radio station Cadena COPE, Fabregas said: "I felt that I was the one being alluded to and I already told Sergio what I thought.

"We spoke by telephone and everything is fine. It's all cleared up.

"I have made 94 appearances for Spain and for nine years I have always come, always. There have been a lot of matches and training camps I have turned up for without playing.

"I told him [Ramos] we have been playing together since the under-21s and there is no need to send messages in the media.

"I said 'You do not need to talk in the press, you can call me'."