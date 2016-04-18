Fabregas: I don't want Spurs to win the Premier League

Cesc Fabregas might play for Chelsea nowadays, but there might be some Arsenal in him yet after the former Emirates Stadium favourite gave his thoughts on a potential Tottenham Premier League triumph.

Tottenham moved within five points of Leicester City at the Premier League summit thanks to a 4-0 win over Stoke City on Monday.

But Fabregas said after the win he hoped it did not lead to a remarkable comeback which would see Tottenham take out the title.

"Hopefully not! I don't want Spurs to win it," he told Sky Sports during a guest appearance on Monday Night Football.

"For what has happened through the season, I would love Leicester to win the Premier League."

But while his preference was made more than clear, he said he did not expect Tottenham to lie down in the race for the title and that Leicester would still have to earn it despite their five-point advantage with just four games to play.

"I think Spurs are pushing as hard as they can to get as close to them as possible," said the Spaniard, who won the title with Chelsea last season.

"But I think Leicester will win it and deservedly so."

Fabregas might rather a Leicester title than a Tottenham one, but he will be disappointed with how far off the pace Chelsea are.

The reigning champions are 10th in the league, some 29 points off top spot.