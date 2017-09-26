Fabregas never thought about Chelsea exit

Cesc Fabregas did not consider leaving Chelsea despite initially struggling for playing time under Antonio Conte.

The Spanish midfielder was only involved sporadically as Conte stamped his mark on the Blues early in 2016-17.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal player ultimately forced his way back into regular first-team selection, helping Chelsea to win the Premier League.

In an interview with Marca, the 30-year-old was asked if he thought about a move away from Stamford Bridge.

"Honestly, no," Fabregas said. "I know what I can give the team and if I can play or not so I decided to stay and fight.

"With Antonio, there is no option other than to compete and give 100 per cent in every training session and each match.

"I'm not going to deny it, it was a difficult season.

"I came from playing everything with [Jose] Mourinho and [Guus] Hiddink and then suddenly I was not counted on all of the time.

"Not everyone knows what I went through during those months and there were people who went as far as to say that it was no longer worth it.

"Only my family knows what I have been through."