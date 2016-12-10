FACT: Vardy ends drought as Man City make worst start in 10 years

Jamie Vardy's long wait for a Leicester City goal came to an end on Saturday, as Manchester City made their worst start to a Premier League match since 2006.

England international Vardy raced onto Islam Slimani's throughball to open the scoring just two minutes into the match at the King Power Stadium, finding the back of the net in a Foxes shirt for the first time since registering in a 4-1 loss to Liverpool on September 10.

The goal marked the end of an agonising 741-minute drought for the 29-year-old who, ironically, set a new record by scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League matches in November 2015, as Claudio Ranieri's team began their improbable march to championship glory.

And it will have come as a welcome tonic for the home team, who were still reeling from a 5-0 Champions League loss to Porto on Wednesday, as they struggle to rekindle their fairytale form of 2015-16.

741 - Jamie Vardy's goal has ended a Premier League goal drought of 741 minutes. Relief.December 10, 2016

Vardy's opener was followed by a stunning second goal from the unlikely figure of Andy King three minutes later, marking City's worst start to a Premier League match since October 2006.

2 - Man City have conceded twice in the opening five minutes of a PL game for the first time since October 2006 v Wigan. Shocked.December 10, 2016

And things went from bad to worse for the visitors as the first half wore on, Vardy making it 3-0 by combining with Riyad Mahrez in a classic Foxes counterattack in the 20th minute.