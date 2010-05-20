Factbox on Cameroon

Colours: Yellow shirts, blue shorts, green socks

Nickname: Indomitable Lions

Previous World Cup appearances: 5: 1982, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002

Best World Cup performance: Reached the quarter-finals in 1990

Coach: Paul Le Guen

Most capped player: Rigobert Song 135

Top goalscorer: Samuel Eto'o 42

Talking points:

Cameroon are a side in transit, coming to the end of one golden generation and hoping a new and similarly successful one emerges. The glue in the transition is Samuel Eto'o, the recently appointed captain who helped to drag the side out of a precarious position in the qualifiers and ensure a record sixth appearance for an African side at a World Cup finals.

Geremi and Rigobert Song are clinging on to their spots in the team but are now at the end of their long international careers. Others such as Jean Makoun and Stephane Mbia have not yet convinced that they have potential to become the new leaders of the team.

Players to watch:

Eto'o is the pivot around which the team revolves and has a chance to further enhance his status as one of the world's top strikers. Mohamadou Idrissou is likely to partner him. Alexandre Song will be the midfield general and Benoit Assou-Ekotto and Sebastien Bassong are key in defence.