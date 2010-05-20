Factbox on New Zealand

Colours: White shirts, shorts and socks with black trim.

Nickname: All Whites

Previous World Cup appearances: 1982

Best performance: group stage

Coach: Ricki Herbert

Most capped player: Ivan Vicelich 72

Top goalscorer: Vaughan Coveny 28

Talking points:

Herbert embarked on a four-year strategy to build a strong core of a squad to qualify for the tournament. He took advantage of the relaxation of FIFA regulations on players who had appeared at youth level for one country being able to switch nationality to scour the globe for anyone with New Zealand connections. Rory Fallon (England), Tommy Smith (England) and Michael McGlinchey (Scotland) have played for the All Whites after previously playing age-grade internationals. Winston Reid was added on May 10 having played for Denmark at youth level.

Player to watch:

Teenage striker Chris Wood is tipped to make a name for himself in South Africa. Tall, strongly built and pacy with a light and sure touch he has been used mostly off the bench but could force his way into the starting side.

