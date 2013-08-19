Falcao denies Monaco departure talk

Reports in the Spanish media suggested that the Colombian striker was keen to leave the club amid concerns around the tax laws in the principality.

After paying €45million for Falcao in May, Monaco gave him a €14m annual salary, but new laws will see his take-home sum cut in half.

Spanish newspaper Marca claimed that the former Atletico Madrid striker had been offered to Real Madrid, however, the 27-year-old rejected the story.

"I am very happy at Monaco and I believe in the project," he said. "I feel good at the club and I'm staying here."

Falcao has started his career in France well, finding the net on his debut against Bordeaux and opening the scoring in the 4-1 victory over Montpellier on Sunday.

The club were also quick to deny the reports, posting on their official Twitter account: "The club would like to categorically deny rumours about a sale of Falcao.

"As a reminder, the Colombian attacker has signed with ASMFC for five years."