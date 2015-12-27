Falcao: No regrets over Manchester United spell

Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao has no regrets over his spell with Manchester United and feels his time at Old Trafford has made him stronger.

The Colombia international, 29, spent 2014-15 on loan at United, but failed to live up to expectations, scoring just four goals in 26 Premier League appearances.

"I had a learning moment at Manchester United," the striker told Hola Colombia.

"The move came shortly after my knee injury and my surgery, but I got the chance to play alongside some great players.

"I did not get the playing time and consistency I was looking for, but my time at United helped me grow. It made me stronger, prepared me for the future and become more consistent."

Falcao joined Chelsea on a one-year loan deal after United opted against making his stay at the club permanent, but he has once more struggled to make an impact.

Nevertheless, the Monaco-owned striker remains unperturbed and is hopeful he can turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

"Chelsea showed faith in me and opened their doors for me," he added.

"But it has been complicated for me so far, because the team hasn't started in the best way, while I have not had the opportunities I want either.

"I am very grateful to Chelsea, though. I am satisfied and I am confident that I will get my chances in the second half of the season and succeed in the end."