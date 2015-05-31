Falcao not focused on transfer speculation

Radamel Falcao insists he is not thinking about his club future and is only focused on helping Colombia win the Copa America.

Monaco man Falcao spent this season on loan at Manchester United but the Premier League club decided they would not be taking up an option to sign him permanently after a disappointing campaign.

The former Atletico Madrid man made just 14 Premier League starts and scored only four goals.

Chelsea are reported to have been in talks with Falcao regarding a possible transfer.

But he told AS: "Right now I'm thinking only about the Copa, there has been a lot of talk but I'm relaxed about it. My agent is the one who takes care of all of that."

Colombia start their Copa campaign against Group C rivals Venezuela on June 14 before taking on Brazil and Peru.

Brazil knocked Colombia out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals last year, but Falcao, who was injured for that tournament, said: "It's not about revenge.

"If we win they're not going to give us back the chance to play in the World Cup semi-finals so it doesn't mean anything. We have to play and we'll go out to win as we always do, but for us and not for any kind of revenge

"We're in good shape, getting ready, starting the process towards the opening game, waiting for a few players who haven't arrived yet, but this team is focused on what it wants to achieve and where we're going."

Asked if Colombia are among the favourites for Copa glory, Falcao added: "We don't see ourselves in that way, but other teams have started to look at us differently after what we did at the World Cup, it's something we have to get used to.

"I think we are sufficiently mature to not think of ourselves as more than we are, we have to work hard to challenge for the Copa and we're ready to do that."