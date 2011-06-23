Falcao open to following Villas-Boas

The Colombian international was in superb form last season, hitting 38 goals in all competitions including the winner in the Europa League final against Braga.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a big money move to North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but is keen to follow former boss Andre Villas-Boas to Chelsea.

The 33-year-old Portuguese tactician signed a three-year deal with the Blues on Wednesday and has been tipped to make Falcao his first signing.

“I am leaving things up to my agent," Falcao is quoted as saying in the Daily Star. “I am very calm about the situation but I know there has been some movement.

“My ambition is to keep working hard and I am convinced I can play in a superior league like England.

“If Chelsea is interested in me then all that needs to happen is for negotiations to take place.”

It is believed any offer less than Falcao’s release clause of £26 million will be flat out rejected, according to Porto president Jorge Pinto da Costa.

Da Costa did not stand in the way of Villas-Boas’ move once Chelsea paid the £13.2 million release fee and has hinted that any further moves from Chelsea won’t be blocked once the necessary fee has been paid.

“If there are termination clauses we have to prepare for the possibility that a player will leave at the value set out,” Da Costa said.

“But I am not going to negotiate that price with anyone. As with Villas-Boas, there was no conversation with Chelsea, just the money paid into our account to release him.”

Chelsea have also been linked with moves for Porto duo Hulk and Joao Moutinho as Villas-Boas looks to rejuvenate an ageing Blues squad.

By Ben McAleer