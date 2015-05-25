Falcao thanks United fans

Radamel Falcao has expressed his gratitude to Manchester United fans after his frustrating spell at Old Trafford came to an end.

United confirmed that Falcao, who spent the 2014-15 season on loan from Monaco, will not extend his stay with the club after a goalless draw at Hull City on the final day of Premier League season.

The Colombia endured a difficult first experience of English football due to a combination of injuries and failing to secure a regular place in Louis van Gaal's starting line-up.

Falcao now returns to his parent club Monaco and it remains to be seen where he will be playing at the start of next season, as several teams have been linked with the 29-year-old.

The former Atletico Madrid man showed his appreciation on Monday for the backing he was given by fans during his time at United.

He tweeted: "I wanna thank to all @ManUtd fans for all the gestures of support you gave me. I'll never forget it!"