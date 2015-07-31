Falcao is a 'top, top player' - Terry

Chelsea captain John Terry believes loanee Radamel Falcao will succeed, despite his struggles at Manchester United last season.

Falcao will spend another season on loan in the Premier League after Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho decided to sign the Colombia international striker on a season-long loan deal from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

The 29-year-old's first taste of life in England's top flight did not go according to plan, as the high-profile recruit managed just four goals in 26 appearances during his temporary stint at United.

Falcao's measly return saw Louis van Gaal opt out of a permanent deal, but having come up against the Colombian first hand during United's visit to Stamford Bridge last term, Terry is confident his new team-mate will flourish for the Premier League champions.

"I honestly think Falcao is going to be a top, top player," Terry said.

"When we played him at the Bridge in April, after about 10 minutes, I said to Gary Cahill, 'We've got to be on it today - he's right up for it'.

"He was hungry, he was sharp and he has been showing that in training since he has joined us.

"Literally after two minutes of that game, he was backing in, showing the movement as well.

"We had a little tussle on the floor 10 to 15 minutes later. He was up for it. He was hungry and his movement and first touch were excellent.

"For me, him and Harry Kane were the best players I came up against last season.

"We are delighted to have him here because he’s a top, top player."