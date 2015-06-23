Fan gets Go Ahead to sidestep Ferencvaros stadium ban

Go Ahead Eagles fan Henk de Haan has been appointed to the club's board, thereby cunningly sidestepping a stadium ban dished out to his side's UEFA Europa League opponents Ferencvaros.

De Haan had won the prize of a VIP trip to watch his beloved Eagles in the Europa League's first qualifying round, but things turned sour when they were paired with the Hungarian side.

Go Ahead's opponents are the subject of a stadium ban following fan troubles, meaning no supporters, home or away, are able to attend the first leg of the qualifier in Budapest next month.

However, in a clever move, the Dutch club have appointed De Haan as an official board member and he and his wife will now travel as part of the club's delegation to the qualifier.

"Go Ahead Eagles awarded him the prize and therefore we will naturally do everything to make his promise come true," the club explained.

"Therefore, we looked closely at the ways Henk de Haan, along with his wife (many years a volunteer with the supporters club), can go to Hungary.

"Go Ahead Eagles have a limited number of officials they can take and it was decided to welcome Henk de Haan to the board of Go Ahead Eagles.

"This way, Henk de Haan and his wife can travel with the delegation of Go Ahead Eagles to Budapest to attend the match of his beloved Go Ahead Eagles."