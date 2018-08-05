Fan gets tattoo of Alderweireld's autograph
Tottenham and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld has granted a fan's wish for his signature to be tattooed onto her back.
Toby Alderweireld's signature may be sought after in the transfer window's final days, but one fan has gone a step further by getting a tattoo of it.
A supporter had recently declared her intention to ink Alderweireld's autograph onto her skin and, upon seeing that, Tottenham's 29-year-old Belgium international defender appealed to his Twitter followers to find her and make it a reality.
Alderweireld then revealed he had granted her wish in a video uploaded to his Twitter account that showed his name being tattooed onto the fan's back.
With the centre-back strongly linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, the supporter can also claim she beat Jose Mourinho to Alderweireld's signature.
A few weeks ago, this girl reached out to me saying she wanted my autograph as a tattoo. Thanks to my followers we found her and we made it happen!August 5, 2018
