Fan gets tattoo of Alderweireld's autograph

Toby Alderweireld's signature may be sought after in the transfer window's final days, but one fan has gone a step further by getting a tattoo of it.

A supporter had recently declared her intention to ink Alderweireld's autograph onto her skin and, upon seeing that, Tottenham's 29-year-old Belgium international defender appealed to his Twitter followers to find her and make it a reality.

Alderweireld then revealed he had granted her wish in a video uploaded to his Twitter account that showed his name being tattooed onto the fan's back.

With the centre-back strongly linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, the supporter can also claim she beat Jose Mourinho to Alderweireld's signature.