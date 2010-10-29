Fanni and Montano return for Rennes

Leaders Stade Rennes welcome back defender Rod Fanni and striker Victor Hugo Montano for the top-of-table clash at second-placed Olympique Marseille on Saturday.

French international Fanni returns after recovering from a thigh injury that kept him out of action for over a month, while Colombian Montano has struggled with a similar complaint.

"I am back in the squad and I am ready for Marseille," Montano told the club's website.

Olympique Marseille will look to utilise playmaker Lucho Gonzalez's ability a little more, coach Didier Deschamps said before the Rennes clash.

"We should find him more in some situations. He makes everything simple, he knows how to make a team play better," Deschamps told the club's website.

"He is the link between the defensive and offensive sectors. The more influence he will have, the better the team will play."

Marseille have 18 points from 10 games to sit two points behind Rennes.

Olympique Lyon will have to make do without holding midfielder Jean Makoun for Saturday's home match against Sochaux because of a thigh injury, coach Claude Puel said.

Puel is also sweating on the fitness of forward Jeremy Pied, who has been suffering from thigh and groin problems.

Lyon lie 14th in the standings seven points off the pace.

Struggling RC Lens will be without defender Yohan Demont for up to five weeks after he broke his hand when punching a wall during an argument with a team-mate, L'Equipe reported.

"It shows that too many people in this club are talking (to the press," coach Jean-Guy Wallemme told the sports daily.

Lens, who travel to Toulouse on Saturday, are second from bottom but have picked up four points from their last two games.

Third-placed St Etienne will still be without American defender Carlos Bocanegra, who has not fully recovered from a neck injury, when they travel to promoted Brest on Saturday.

"He still cannot run," coach Christophe Galtier told reporters.

St Etienne, on 18 points, lead fourth-placed Brest on goals scored.