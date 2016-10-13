Favre: Hard work starts now for Balotelli

Lucien Favre has warned Mario Balotelli he cannot afford to become complacent after a spectacular start to life with Nice.

The Italy striker has scored six goals in five outings since leaving Liverpool for the French Riviera on deadline day, but showed both sides to his game before the international break, scoring a stunning winner against Lorient before getting sent off for clashing with an opposition player.

However, Balotelli will be available for Favre when Nice host Lyon on Friday after his second booking was expunged.

And Nice head coach Favre says his star man must look to build on his promising start after years spent struggling to justify the hype around him.

Favre told RMC: "There is no problem with Balotelli. We must say things to him positively and he also needs to understand.

"But Balotelli understands well and he stays after training to work in front of goal.

"He must now work even more in his game to regain the level to which he aspires."

The striker's early-season form has not been enough to convince national manager Giampiero Ventura that he deserves a recall, a move Balotelli said he agreed with last week.