FC Dallas signs Ecuador midfielder Gruezo as DP

An FC Dallas team loaded with young talent has added another enticing prospect.

Dallas announced the signing of Ecuador international Carlos Gruezo from Bundesliga side Stuttgart on Saturday, with the 20-year-old inking a young designated player deal. Per MLS policy, terms of the signing were not disclosed.

Gruezo joined Stuttgart on a four-year deal in January 2014, making 18 first-team appearances. He also has compiled 10 caps for Ecuador and appeared in two matches at the 2014 World Cup as the tournament's fourth-youngest player.

"His versatility will give us the opportunity to play a variety of formations," Dallas coach Oscar Pareja said in a news release. "But most important for me is to see a player who, despite his age, has been at the highest level of international competition and has played at different positions, which makes me think we can use him in a variety of roles.

"The experience he has representing his country at different tournaments around the world is important for a player's development. With the young core we have on our roster, another international player like Gruezo makes the entire group better."

Gruezo figures to provide stern competition for starting defensive midfielders Victor Ulloa, 23, and Kellyn Acosta, 20. He is the second central midfielder acquired by Dallas this week, following the signing of 28-year-old Colombian veteran Juan Esteban Ortiz on Wednesday.