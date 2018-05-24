Fearless Loftus-Cheek embraces England pressure

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is excited by the challenges awaiting England at next month's World Cup and is relishing the pressure that comes with it.

Loftus-Cheek, 22, has regained his place in the England squad after recovering from an ankle injury, which threatened to end his season early and rule him out of World Cup contention.

The midfielder made an impressive debut against Germany in a November friendly and is confident he is prepared for the intensity of tournament football.

"One hundred per cent I feel ready. I know how to deal with pressure," Loftus-Cheek said.

"I won't be intimidated by any player or team. I think that is fundamental in football if you want to do well and I'll take that mindset into the World Cup."

Loftus-Cheek is part of a largely inexperienced England squad, but said they shouldn't be taken lightly in Russia.

"I think it would be stupid to rule us out," he said.

"In training, you look about at the talent and it's frightening. I think we have a good chance.

"The squad is so young but so good at the same time. If we can deliver when it matters – and the boys can do that – we could have a really good tournament."

Having represented his country in multiple younger age groups, Loftus-Cheek knows exactly what to expect when putting on the England shirt.

"As a youth team player growing up and playing for England you deal with it and get used to it," he said.

"You just carry it on into the bigger stages and it becomes natural for me. Playing on the World Cup stage excites me to do well and help the team."