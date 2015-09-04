Fekir ruptures knee ligaments

France and Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir is set for a long stint on the sidelines after rupturing the ligaments in his right knee on international duty.

The 22-year-old midfielder lasted just 13 minutes of France's 1-0 friendly win over Portugal on Friday, with Fekir's fifth cap ending in misfortune as he pulled up in a fairly innocuous manner and had to be helped from the field.

The French Football Federation confirmed on Twitter after the match that Fekir had suffered a serious knee injury.

The Lyon academy graduate had a breakout season in 2014-15 alongside the likes of fellow youngsters Alexandre Lacazette, Clinton N'Jie and Jordan Ferri.

Fekir had extended that form into the new Ligue 1 season with four goals in as many matches for Lyon but reports claim he could now be out for at least six months.

Lacazette sent his club and national team-mate condolences on Twitter, writing: "Big thoughts for my Frero... @Nabilon69 You'll come back stronger."