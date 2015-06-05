Felipe Anderson committed to Lazio

Brazil international Felipe Anderson insists his future is with Lazio amid reports he is seeking a switch from Rome.

German champions Bayern Munich and Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in Felipe Anderson, who guided Lazio into next season's UEFA Champions League qualifiers with 10 Serie A goals.

But the 22-year-olkd, who is preparing for the Copa America in Chile, has no plans to leave the Italian capital.

"Until now, I know I will play for Lazio, I renewed my contract this year for another five years," he said.

"I've been focused only there, thinking only there, this year we had a great season, I had a great season. I'm focused there and I have to go back there.

"I know nothing of proposals, my future is still with Lazio."

The South American showpiece tournament kicks off next week, with Brazil drawn in Group C alongside Peru, Colombia and Venezuela.

Felipe Anderson is hoping to make his international debut in one of the pre-Copa America friendlies against Mexico and Honduras.

"I believe it was a culmination of my season," he added. "I was very happy to be called, I was being watched and to have the opportunity to work more closely with [head coach] Dunga, and meet the players.

"I will continue working, give my best, to show I have potential to be part of the group and I'm happy, I want to do my best to have other opportunities here."