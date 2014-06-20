Fellaini: I'll shave hair if Belgium win World Cup
Marouane Fellaini has claimed he will shave off his hair if Belgium win the FIFA World Cup.
Fellaini was on the scoresheet as Marc Wilmots' men began their Group H campaign with a 2-1 victory over Algeria.
That triumph has further raised hopes of Belgium, considered darkhorses before the tournament began, going on to lift the trophy.
Fellaini certainly believes that is possible, saying: "Belgium are capable of winning the World Cup. If that proves the case I promise that I will shave my hair."
The midfielder also claimed he did not enter the showpiece with an extra point to prove despite a poor first season with Manchester United.
"For me the match was not a case of answering my critics," he added. "I don't owe anybody anything.
"My goal is to score for the team for my family and for the country. I had a difficult season but now I am at the World Cup and I am focussed on the national team."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.