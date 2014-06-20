Fellaini: I'll shave hair if Belgium win World Cup

Fellaini was on the scoresheet as Marc Wilmots' men began their Group H campaign with a 2-1 victory over Algeria.

That triumph has further raised hopes of Belgium, considered darkhorses before the tournament began, going on to lift the trophy.

Fellaini certainly believes that is possible, saying: "Belgium are capable of winning the World Cup. If that proves the case I promise that I will shave my hair."

The midfielder also claimed he did not enter the showpiece with an extra point to prove despite a poor first season with Manchester United.

"For me the match was not a case of answering my critics," he added. "I don't owe anybody anything.

"My goal is to score for the team for my family and for the country. I had a difficult season but now I am at the World Cup and I am focussed on the national team."