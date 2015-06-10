Fellaini ruled out Wales clash

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots has confirmed that midfielder Marouane Fellaini will miss Friday's crucial Euro 2016 qualifying clash with Wales due to injury.

The Manchester United midfielder has been ruled out of the match in Cardiff with a pelvic problem.

Fellaini trained with his team-mates on Tuesday but was taken to hospital to assess the problem that saw him unable to complete the sessions.

"The Fellaini scan shows a reaction to the pelvis bone," Wilmots confirmed on Twitter. "He will not be ready for #walbel and leaves the squad for further rehabilitation."

Belgium go into the Group B encounter top on goal difference from Chris Coleman's men.