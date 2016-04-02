Fellaini: Sometimes I think I'm booed because of Moyes

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini believes his lack of popularity is because he is linked with David Moyes' failed tenure as manager.

Fellaini was Moyes' first major signing when he took over from Alex Ferguson in 2013 but has retained a key role under Louis van Gaal.

The Belgium international is often the subject of ire from the United faithful, and at times has been booed when being substituted off or on the pitch.

Fellaini said he struggles to understand why he is always associated with United's worst performances but tries not to let it bother him.

"My family care more than me," Fellaini told the Telegraph.

"I am a professional, so I have to deal with it. I try not to listen. Sometimes it is difficult, but that is football and playing for a big club. Sometimes I don't understand it. Why me? I don't know.

"Sometimes, I say yes it is because I joined with David Moyes, sometimes I say no. The truth is I don't know.

"I know one thing, a lot of people know I work hard on the pitch and for me that’s the most important thing."

But for all his unpopularity with the fans, he remains a big hit with his managers.

Moyes was a big fan, Van Gaal has lavished him with praise and trusted him in big games while his international coach Marc Wilmots goes as far to accuse his club managers of playing him out of position.

Fellaini said he always puts the team and the manager first.

"When your manager asks you to play in a position, you have to do it," said Fellaini. "When we played against Liverpool at the start of the season, I was asked to play as a striker.

"It wouldn't be my choice of position, but I had to do it and we won the game. You have to just get on and deal with it.

"My best friends always say to me, 'think about yourself first' and tell me to be more selfish. But I’m not like that.

"I am a professional, I am of service to the club and to the manager. My favourite position is at number six or number eight, but I will never have a problem with a manager because I do my job.

"When the manager asks me to do something, I do it."

Fellaini will come up against his former club Everton when United host them at Old Trafford on Sunday.