Fenerbahce appoint Kartal as head coach

The 53-year-old has been part of the backroom staff at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium since 2010, having spent a decade at the club during his playing career.

Ersun Yanal resigned from the head coach position over the weekend, despite winning Fener's 19th Super Lig title in his sole season in charge.

And his former right-hand man Kartal says he is more than ready for the challenge that lies ahead and is fully focused on helping Fener win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2004-05.

"I have worked very hard and waited a long time for this chance," he said. "We had great success with Aykut [Kocaman] and Ersun in the past four years.

"I will concentrate on my work and the championship, we will be fully prepared for the league."

Kartal's first competitive game in charge will be against fierce rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Cup before they begin their title defence on August 31 against Karabukspor.