Fenerbahce-bound Kameni arrives in Istanbul

Malaga goalkeeper Carlos Kameni has arrived in Istanbul to complete his transfer to Fenerbahce.

The Super Lig giants announced on Monday they had reached an agreement in principle with Malaga to sign the Cameroon international.

Kameni touched down at Ataturk Airport on Tuesday in order to conclude the deal, ending an association with the Andalusian club that began in 2012.

The 33-year-old was welcomed in Istanbul by fans chanting his name and he posed for photographs with a club scarf.

Idriss Carlos Kameni İstanbul’da | July 4, 2017

Kameni, who has also been on the books of Le Havre, Saint-Etienne and Espanyol, made 113 LaLiga appearances for Malaga.

He won the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon in 2002 and finished as a runner-up in the 2008 edition.

Fener missed out on qualification for the Champions League last season after finishing third in the Super Lig.