Fenerbahce confirm Slimani loan deal

Fenerbahce have announced the signing of striker Islam Slimani from Leicester City.

The Turkish club revealed the arrival of the Algeria international on their official website, though Leicester are yet to confirm the deal.

According to Fenerbahce, Slimani will join them on loan for the 2018-19 season after completing a medical and signing a contract.

The 30-year-old scored regularly during his time with Sporting in Portugal but struggled for goals in England, managing just eight for Leicester in the Premier League.

He spent the second half of the 2017-18 campaign on loan to Newcastle United, failing to find the net in four appearances.