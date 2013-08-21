Ferdinand: Chelsea not Man United's biggest game

United take on Chelsea at Old Trafford in David Moyes' first home Premier League match on Monday after getting their title defence off to a fine start with a 4-1 win at Swansea last week.

However, Ferdinand does not attach the same importance to facing Jose Mourinho's side as he does with those led by Brendan Rodgers and Manuel Pellegrini.

Nevertheless, the defender insisted every game at Old Trafford is an important occasion.

"I wouldn't say it (playing Chelsea) was one of my favourites," Ferdinand said.

"You look forward to playing every time you step out at Old Trafford. It is a special place to play. We all appreciate playing there in front of our home fans and we try to put on a show. I wouldn't say we take anyone more seriously or enjoy playing against anyone more.

"The Liverpool and Manchester City games are usually hyped up a bit more than anyone else. The feeling after winning one of those games is probably the biggest of the season."