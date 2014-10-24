Ferdinand plans to retire at end of season

The veteran centre-back, who turns 36 next month, moved to Loftus Road in the close-season after 12 trophy-laden years with Manchester United.

However, Ferdinand told The Jonathan Ross Show - in an episode to be broadcast on Saturday - that the 2014-15 campaign could be his last.

"I probably think the end of this season," Ferdinand said when asked about retirement.

"I'm not fearful of retirement, I'm looking forward to it, I can see some good stuff hopefully happening ahead.

"You get to a time where you start understanding your body and the strains playing football [is] putting your body through, going out and training every day."

Ferdinand made his professional debut for West Ham in May 1996 and spent four years at Upton Park before moving to Leeds United.

He subsequently switched to Old Trafford in July 2002 for a then British-record fee reported to be in the region of £30 million.

During his time at Manchester United he won six Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the UEFA Champions League.

While his playing time is drawing to an end, Ferdinand intends to continue working in football.

"I've done it for so many years, it's what I love," he added. "I'm doing my [coaching] badges as well and there are other bits and pieces outside of football."