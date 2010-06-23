Ferguson heaps praise on Hernandez

Javier Aguirre's side have impressed in South Africa, qualifying for the second round aided by a positive input from forward Hernandez, who was snapped up by the Red Devils in early April.

Hernandez is set to make his move to Old Trafford official on July 1, with United having already agreed a deal with Mexican side Chivas de Guadalajara.

In his 15 games for Mexico, Hernandez has been on the scoresheet eight times, and his performances in South Africa have backed up the Manchester United boss’ decision to bring in the front-man.

And Ferguson spoke highly of the young striker's mobility and speed in his performances for his country thus far.

"He did very well [against France],” said the Scotsman speaking to Sirius Radio in New York.

“He showed good movement and sees space very well. I was very pleased with his performance."

Hernandez scored the opener in Mexico's 2-0 victory over the French, before appearing as a substitute in his country's final group match against Uruguay on Tuesday. He will now have the opportunity to pit his wits against Argentina in the next round.

