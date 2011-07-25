Ferguson hopeful Park will pen new deal

Park has become a key figure at Old Trafford since his arrival from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2005, with Ferguson regularly opting to deploy the South Korean in United's most testing matches.

The 30-year-old's current deal is due to expire at the end of the coming season, and Ferguson is keen to tie him down for a further three years.

"Ji has been offered a new contract and I am sure he'll sign it," the Manchester United boss explained.

"His career at United has been nothing but excellent. He is a tremendous professional."

Speaking to the Korean press, the midfielder's father said: "His agent is dealing with all negotiations. I think the offer is acceptable."

Ferguson also revealed that Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher, who missed United's pre-season tour of the USA with a virus, is on the road to recovery.

"Hopefully by the time we get back he'll be joining us," Ferguson said.

Fletcher has played less than two hours of competitive football since early March, having been hit by the mystery virus prior to United's defeat at Anfield on March 6.