Ferguson keen to add to Man United squad

The Red Devils have already acquired Shinji Kagawa and Nick Powell from Borussia Dortmund and Crewe Alexandra respectively, with Ferguson admitting it is harder to bring in new players during a major tournament.

However, he is still hoping to strengthen further as he looks to regain the Premier League crown they lost to Manchester City.

Speaking at the unveiling of Kagawa and Powell, Ferguson said: "We could possibly bring one, maybe two, more in.

"When there's a major international tournament on, there's a delay in the transfer market. But now the European Championship is over, we're trying to bring someone in."

The veteran tactician is thrilled to have brought in Powell and Kagawa, and hopes the duo will make an impact at Old Trafford.

"We've always done well in terms of getting players at the end of season, instead of waiting all summer," he added.

"In Kagawa's case, there was a fair bit of negotiating and that kept going for weeks. As for Powell, we knew Dario Gradi [Crewe's director of football] would help us do the deal quickly."

On Powell’s best position, Ferguson explained: "I asked Dario if Nick could be a central midfielder. Dario thinks that's his position and Nick does too so we're all in accord. We hope he'll be a central midfield player and that's where we'll develop him."

The Scot also expressed his excitement about Japan international Kagawa, who helped Dortmund to a league and cup double last season.

"He'll play further forward [than Powell]. We shouldn't be looking at one player changing the way we play but he could make a difference," said Ferguson.

"He can give us that extra in the final third of the field. If his goal-scoring record continues he could be a very good player for us."