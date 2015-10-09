Ferguson: Klopp should be in charge of transfers

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has questioned the benefits of Liverpool's transfer committee and doubts whether Jurgen Klopp will relish the prospect of working within such a system.

Klopp was appointed as Liverpool boss on Thursday, four days after Brendan Rodgers' sacking, with many critics pointing to the club's recruitment policy as a major reason for their struggles in the past couple of seasons.

In a press conference on Friday, Klopp said he is happy to have the first and last word regarding transfer dealings, but Ferguson is unsure the current system will work.

"If you don't trust your manager, why have him there? You've got to trust your coach," Ferguson told ESPN.

"Here's the man that should be deciding which kind of player he wants, the type of player, position he wants, his character he wants. It's the manager who knows more than anyone about what he needs as a coach.

"And I think that, there's a lot of this happening in the game now, these 'Moneyball' ideas about looking at statistics of players and bypassing the manager's thoughts, and I think it's wrong.

"Why give him a job if he can't do it? When they're sitting around that table to appoint a manager, do they say, well, 'He can be part of the committee?' That's wrong, and I don't think Jurgen Klopp will accept that."

Despite his reservations over the transfer system, Ferguson - who won 13 Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford - believes Klopp will be a success at Anfield.

"Well it's a good appointment. I admire him," he said. "I know Jurgen pretty well through our meetings at [FIFA] coaches' classes in Geneva.

"Strong personality, very strong, very stubborn, determined and his performances, and his career at [Borussia] Dortmund was a stellar rise to the top and I think he'll do very well.

"I don't like saying that, being Liverpool, because I'm worried about it but, no, he'll do well."