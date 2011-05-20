Ferguson set to rest players against Blackpool

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said he would rest players for their match against relegation-threatened Blackpool.

United wrapped up a record 19th league title last weekend and will face Barcelona in the Champions League final next Saturday.

"Obviously people expect me to leave players out and that will be the case. I have to think about next week," Ferguson told reporters on Friday.

"I have to juggle the balls and make sure I get the right mix and keep the right energies for Barcelona.

"There are players who need a game anyway. Darren Fletcher, Paul Scholes and Anderson will all play. So will (Dimitar) Berbatov, (Patrice) Evra and (Edwin) Van der Sar."

Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti will not shed any tears if he is sacked when a trophyless season ends after their trip to Everton.

The Italian has repeatedly faced questions from the media about his future given Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich's lack of hesitation in showing the door to managers who have not brought home silverware.

"If the club decide to change me, then for me it is not a problem," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"If they feel differently from my opinion you won't see me cry. I will be upset with the decision of the club but I will find another solution."

Arsenal, who are locked in a battle with Manchester City for third place, will hand late fitness tests to Gael Clichy, Samir Nasri and Abou Diaby for their final game of the season against Fulham.

The North London club are currently fourth in the table, one point behind City who occupy the final automatic Champions League qualification place.

"We have still Fabregas out as I told you last week and Clichy, Nasri and Diaby will have tests," manager Arsene Wenger said.

"If we get one or two to be available we are lucky."

The future of Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez remains unclear ahead of their final match of the season at Bolton Wanderers.

Manager Roberto Mancini repeated his view that it would not be the Argentine's last appearance in a City shirt after local media quoted the player as saying he wanted to leave Eastlands.

"I have spoken with Carlos. I have spoken with him many times in the last weeks and I don't need to speak with him again," the Italian told a news conference on Friday.

One player who may well be playing their last match for their club is Bolton striker Johan Elmander with manager Owen Coyle expecting the Sweden international to join Turkish club Galatasaray.

"Galatasaray have announced on their website they have agreed something with Johan," Coyle said.

"I have spoken to Johan and certainly nothing has been signed. That is not to say it won't be signed, maybe in the next couple of weeks but not before Sunday. Do