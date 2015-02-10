Fernandes close to new 'dream manager' at QPR

Redknapp left the club in the Premier League's bottom three earlier this month - citing the need for knee surgery - with Chris Ramsey and Kevin Bond appointed on an interim basis.

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood has been mooted as the most likely man to replace Redknapp in the long-term, but Fernandes stated on Tuesday that his ideal candidate would surprise many if a deal could be completed.

"Think I have got my dream manager," the Malaysian businessman posted on Twitter.

"Not what anyone thinks. Take a while. Still a bit to go but I'm very happy. Press all wrong."

Ramsey, who jointly took charge of Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Southampton alongside Bond, stated last week he would "jump at the chance" to take over from Redknapp in the long term.