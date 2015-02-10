Fernandes close to new 'dream manager' at QPR
QPR chairman Tony Fernandes expects to appoint his "dream manager" as Harry Redknapp's successor at Loftus Road.
Redknapp left the club in the Premier League's bottom three earlier this month - citing the need for knee surgery - with Chris Ramsey and Kevin Bond appointed on an interim basis.
Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood has been mooted as the most likely man to replace Redknapp in the long-term, but Fernandes stated on Tuesday that his ideal candidate would surprise many if a deal could be completed.
"Think I have got my dream manager," the Malaysian businessman posted on Twitter.
"Not what anyone thinks. Take a while. Still a bit to go but I'm very happy. Press all wrong."
Ramsey, who jointly took charge of Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Southampton alongside Bond, stated last week he would "jump at the chance" to take over from Redknapp in the long term.
