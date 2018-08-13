Fernandes leaves West Ham for Fiorentina on loan
After making nine Premier League starts last season, midfielder Edimilson Fernandes has left West Ham to join Fiorentina on loan.
Fiorentina have signed Edimilson Fernandes on a season-long loan from West Ham.
The Switzerland midfielder, capped three times by his country, made nine Premier League starts last term having joined the Hammers from Sion in 2016.
Manuel Pellegrini has allowed Fernandes to leave London Stadium after adding Felipe Anderson, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko during the transfer window.
Serie A side Fiorentina confirmed in a statement Fernandes has joined them on loan, with the deal also including an option to buy the 22-year-old.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.